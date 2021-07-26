Millennium Management LLC Acquires 646,348 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1,525.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,348 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Douglas Emmett worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $33.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

