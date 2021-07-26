Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 351,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,692,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $90.75 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.