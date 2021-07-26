Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,785,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,885,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,378,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTPAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

