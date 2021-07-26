Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

TETCU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

