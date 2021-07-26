Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,686 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

