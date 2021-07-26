Millennium Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Fly Leasing worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $12,650,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $518.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Fly Leasing had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

