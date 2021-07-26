Millennium Management LLC Has $22.42 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

