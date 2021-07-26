Millennium Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 16,588.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of GoHealth worth $23,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.18. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

