Millennium Management LLC Has $24.13 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1,691.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Stifel Financial worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

SF opened at $65.17 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

