Millennium Management LLC Invests $24.48 Million in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,434,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REVHU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,769,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of REVHU opened at $10.03 on Monday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.