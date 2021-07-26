Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of ManpowerGroup worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN opened at $112.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.