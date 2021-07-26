Millennium Management LLC Makes New $21.46 Million Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

GTPBU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

