Millennium Management LLC Makes New $21.78 Million Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.84% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,786,000.

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

