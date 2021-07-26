Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,728,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BlackLine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BlackLine by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $115.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268,481.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

