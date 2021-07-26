Millennium Management LLC Purchases 304,233 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 164.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,233 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of National Vision worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in National Vision by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Vision by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

