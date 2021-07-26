Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,174,027 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,174,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

