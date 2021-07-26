Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 203.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Terex worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.