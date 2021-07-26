Millennium Management LLC Sells 161,976 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,976 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Entegris worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

