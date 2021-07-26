Millennium Management LLC Sells 236,962 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VEREIT worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 1,029.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 745,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 679,142 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.