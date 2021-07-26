Millennium Management LLC Sells 323,744 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 70.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

