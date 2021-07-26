Millennium Management LLC Takes $22.17 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,166,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.77% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.