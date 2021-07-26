Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBCPU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

TBCPU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.