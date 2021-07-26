MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 35% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00013444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.89 million and approximately $465,081.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00383805 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01206771 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,758,527 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.