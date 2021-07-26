Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $44,169.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00819940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,820,832 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

