Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 24 Hours

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $143,247.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000720 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

