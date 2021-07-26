MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $412,564.85 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $412,564.85 and $162.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,040.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.76 or 0.05879378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.85 or 0.01279270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00349889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00126713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.92 or 0.00588331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00348801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00268073 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

