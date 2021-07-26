MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0023 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $428,011.31 and approximately $168.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.23 or 0.06094896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.88 or 0.01317087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00357504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00137752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.00603628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00351926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00278536 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

