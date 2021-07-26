Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $358.58

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $358.58 and last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 4037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,176,714.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,353.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,516 shares of company stock valued at $72,264,634. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

