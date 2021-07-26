Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.83. 192,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

