Monavale (MONA) Price Up 50.8% This Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $522.38 or 0.01346959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $21,557.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00356981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,385 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

