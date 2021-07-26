MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,440.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,440.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00086919 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,342,175 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

