MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 2,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.17. 410,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

