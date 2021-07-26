MONK (MONK) Trading 38% Higher This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $899,952.45 and approximately $1,163.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007914 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001429 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,915,879 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.