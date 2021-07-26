Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.94. The company had a trading volume of 334,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $417.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.33.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

