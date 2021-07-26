MoonSwap (MOON) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.36 million and $254.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00352381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,974,438 coins and its circulating supply is 24,953,937 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.