Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,110 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Align Technology worth $153,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Align Technology by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,413,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $7,454,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 532.2% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $638.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.