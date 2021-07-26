Morgan Stanley Has $149.49 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Dell Technologies worth $149,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock valued at $330,298,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

