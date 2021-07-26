Morgan Stanley Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $70.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.01. 16,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.01. AutoNation has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,221 shares of company stock worth $50,829,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in AutoNation by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

