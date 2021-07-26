Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 331.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.86% of Vroom worth $152,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRM opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock worth $86,562,212. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

