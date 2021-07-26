Morgan Stanley Raises Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $52.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAH remained flat at $$48.97 during trading on Monday. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,006. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 195,896 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

