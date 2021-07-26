Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.