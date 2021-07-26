Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $164,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.