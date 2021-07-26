Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.22. 152,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,193. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

