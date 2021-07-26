MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.