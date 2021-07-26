MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.84

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

