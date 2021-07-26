Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPLX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $27.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Mplx by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mplx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.