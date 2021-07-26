MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.37. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $578.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.54. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $580.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSCI by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

