mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.97 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.97 million and $2,044.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

