Multiplier Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.80 million and $547.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00004805 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00103388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,884.06 or 0.99577115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

