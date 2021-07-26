Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0036

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $8,346.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,790,890,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.